Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 5,092 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

AVEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 186,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,246. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

