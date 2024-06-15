Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,788,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 736.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 260,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.