Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,125,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,317,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.