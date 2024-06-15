Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $168.59. 4,377,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,812. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

