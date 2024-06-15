Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,181.85.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $3,272.13 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,293.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2,709.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.