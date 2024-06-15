ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 45,618 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

