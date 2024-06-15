CIBC Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$25.20

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.20 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDT. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.78.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$25.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$26.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

