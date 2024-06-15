Cim LLC Purchases Shares of 2,854 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.50. 375,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,046. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

