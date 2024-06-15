Cim LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,330,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,730,886. The stock has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

