Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.77.

Comerica Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CMA opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,097,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 130,997 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 43.0% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,664,000 after purchasing an additional 865,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

