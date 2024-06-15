Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 6.9%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.40. 3,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Concierge Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.
Concierge Technologies Company Profile
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
