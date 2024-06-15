Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Conduent in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Conduent’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $628.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

