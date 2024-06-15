Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,731 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $132,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LLY traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $878.45. 2,023,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,545. The company has a market cap of $834.88 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $885.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $785.96 and a 200-day moving average of $718.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.