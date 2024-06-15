Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 8,331 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.74% of Comfort Systems USA worth $53,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,115 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,650,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.85. The stock had a trading volume of 263,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,016. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

