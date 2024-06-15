Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $140,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.31. 224,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.92. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $308.45 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

