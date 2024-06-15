Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $110.66 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.40% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $110,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,774. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

