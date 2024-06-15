Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $161.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 2.25% of SPS Commerce worth $161,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $74,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 272,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,779,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $184.13. 152,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,544. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average of $184.34.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

