Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $124,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

