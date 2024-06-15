Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 71,016 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,016 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.04% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $87,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WSC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 1,053,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,967. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.