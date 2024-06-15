Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 8,534 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.73% of Avery Dennison worth $118,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,096,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,302,000 after acquiring an additional 57,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.53. 307,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,390. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $163.83 and a 1 year high of $229.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.