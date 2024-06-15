Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $149.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $129,855.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,695.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

