Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in May

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of CTRYY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,896. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.