Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in May

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Country Garden Price Performance
Shares of CTRYY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,896. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.
Country Garden Company Profile
