CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 118.8% in May

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CVU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,262. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

