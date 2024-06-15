Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,444. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $982.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $10,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

