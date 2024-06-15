Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $197.20 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $197.20 million and $6.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

