Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.00. 1,485,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.39 and a 200-day moving average of $386.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

