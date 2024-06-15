Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGDM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SGDM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,744. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

