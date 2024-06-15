Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,446 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. 1,203,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

