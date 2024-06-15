Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $136,000 in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $18,728,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,068,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 540,915 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after buying an additional 361,372 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,266,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.4 %

OR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 782,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.