Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ITA stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.29. 332,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

