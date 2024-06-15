Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,429,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,865. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $545.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.33. The company has a market cap of $469.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

