Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

