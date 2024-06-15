Critical Contrast: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) vs. Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 20.60% 11.35% 1.27% Eagle Financial Services 9.17% 8.85% 0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Financial Services and Eagle Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Eagle Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $833.64 million 1.69 $194.06 million $4.67 8.06 Eagle Financial Services $97.87 million 1.21 $9.36 million $2.65 12.57

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Eagle Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration, agricultural, consumer, and other loan products. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services; life insurance premium and sponsor finance; tax credit related lending; other deposit accounts, such as community associations, property management, third party escrow, and trust services; treasury management product and services; customized solutions and products; cash management; fiduciary, investment management, and financial advisory services; and customer hedging products, including international banking, card services, and tax credit businesses. Further, the company provides online, device applications, text, and voice banking; remote deposit capture; internet banking, mobile banking, cash management, positive pay services, fraud detection and prevention, automated payables, check image, and statement and document imaging; and controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; wealth management services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

