Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Avenir Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

