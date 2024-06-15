Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,997. The firm has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.13.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

