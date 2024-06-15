Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

PLAY opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

