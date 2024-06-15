DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00081079 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010802 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

