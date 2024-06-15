Defira Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.50 (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Defira token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Defira has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $12.50 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Defira has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Defira

Defira launched on February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00138449 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $11.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

