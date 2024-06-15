Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

DLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DLX opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Deluxe by 10.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.