Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.25 to $12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Desktop Metal’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company.

NYSE DM opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

