Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
NYSE DB opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 9.21%.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
