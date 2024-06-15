Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Devon Energy by 61.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

DVN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,871. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

