dForce USD Trading Up 0.2% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $9,423.90 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,499,194 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99048842 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $8,729.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

