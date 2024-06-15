DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $7.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get DocGo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCGO

Insider Activity at DocGo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

In other news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee Bienstock purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocGo by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,984 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of DocGo by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in DocGo by 493.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 167,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Trading Down 2.0 %

DocGo stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. DocGo has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.