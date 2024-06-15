Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 208,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 254,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.