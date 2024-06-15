Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,320,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 15,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,420,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,428,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 868,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,649,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,899,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,737,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

