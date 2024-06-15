Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.23

Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.23 and traded as high as $27.19. Eastern shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 10,851 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EML shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Eastern Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 2,341 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,865.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

