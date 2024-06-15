Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.51

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares.
Eisai Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.
