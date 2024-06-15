Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

