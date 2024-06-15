Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $6.48. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 1,100,915 shares changing hands.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. The company had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

